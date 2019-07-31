Galaxy Note10 lowers resolution, increases water resistance

With exactly one week left until the official unveiling, we’re getting more details about the upcoming Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ models, courtesy of Ishan Agarwal. According to his report, all Galaxy Note10 models will feature Super Fast charging for both wired and wireless charging methods. Additionally, the phones will graduate from IP68 to IP69 rating, which, according to Wikipedia, should really be IP69X.

The 6 part remains unchanged for tight dust resistance, but the 8 (for depth immersion of up to 1-3m, depending on the manufacturer) is now a 9X, which means it will be protected against “powerful high temperature water jets”,

The main 12MP camera will have its lowest aperture at f/1.5 — remember the three-stage variable aperture rumors — and it looks like the standard model, the Galaxy Note10, will drop the resolution from last year’s QHD to FHD+.