Galaxy Note10 leak hints battery capacities, S-Pen details

August 7 is pretty much around the corner, and there are more things we know about the Galaxy Note10, than mysteries. Still, there are some blanks to be filled in, and this report from Greece anticipates details about the Note10’s battery, as well as S-Pen.

While keeping skeptical about all of this, the report details how the 6.3-inch version of the Note10 will have a Full HD+ display, weigh 168 grams, and feature a 3,500mAh battery. By contrast, the larger, 6.75-inch Galaxy Note10+, will feature a QHD+ resolution panel, will weigh 198 grams, and will increase the battery from last year’s 4.000mAh to 4,300mAh, reportedly achieved by removing the 3.5mm headphone jack port.

S-Pen features in the report refer to more gestures that will allow users to achieve things without touching the display (like flipping through pictures), as well as a sharpie-like sound when taking notes. However, since we can’t verify the veracity of the report, we advise you to keep skeptical until August 7, or at least. until we hear confirmation of the above.