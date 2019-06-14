Galaxy Note10 in August, iPhone 11 in September, Pixel 4 in October

The headline is pretty self explanatory. Even Blass has leaked a Verizon roll-out calendar containing all major device launches from the carrier and its partners, starting with May, all the way through the end of the year. The recently announced Google Pixel 3a is debuting the list with the month of May, which is now behind us, and gives us a glimpse of what to expect for the rest of 2019.

It’s not so much if the calendar is accurate, but whether Verizon and its smartphone manufacturer partners stick to it. If they do, we can expect Samsung to unveil the Galaxy Note10 in August, being listed on the calendar for the second half of the month. This coincides with the company’s historic release window for the Note, as the Note9 was an August 2018 phone.

The Apple iPhone 11 will continue the tradition of a September unveiling, being listed towards the end of this month, and the list is closed out by the recently self-leaked Google Pixel 4, coming end of October, unlike the Pixel 3 from 2018, that was released in November.

It is still too early in the year to take this timeline for granted, but, knowing that these are pretty much the same dates and timeframes as last year, they are a good indication of things to come.