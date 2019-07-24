As we’re getting closer and closer to the August 7 Unpacked event, more and more details emerge about the upcoming Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10 Plus. We’ve turned to specs, after seeing all sorts of renders get leaked that revealed the aspect of the smartphones. Yesterday, for example, we’ve seen the internals get leaked, and today we get some additional information slightly adjusting the spec-sheet.

For starters, according to Evan Blass, both the Galaxy Note10 and the Note10 Plus will feature Qualcomm’s updated, faster, Snapdragon 855 Plus chips (on versions not shipping with the Exynos 9825 SoC). The chipset has already announced as being the processor to power the super fast ASUS RoG Phone II.

Additionally, the corrections suggested by Blass include a 3,600mAh battery for the standard Note10, with 45W fast charging, as well as a 4,300mAh battery for the Note10 Plus. This new information, combined with what we’ve seen and heard so far, should give us a good idea of what Samsung is preparing for August 7.