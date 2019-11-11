We’ve been hearing about Samsung’s plans to improve the Galaxy S10 software and user experience for quite some time, by adding some Galaxy Note10 features to the mix, and now the Korean manufacturer has made the announcement.

An update, now available for the Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+ and S10 5G, brings more powerful Galaxy Note10 features to the mix.

Changes include, but are not limited to the:

– Gallery, which can now find your favorite photos by keyword searches);

– Device search can now offer content recommendations from multimedia streaming apps;

– Auto hotspot feature turns the phone into a hotspot for all devices using the same Samsung account, or family account;

– Video editing thanks to the updated Samsung DeX.

There are plenty more, so make sure to check out the source link below, and apply the update as soon as it hits your phones.

Source: Samsung