Author
Tags

We’ve been hearing about Samsung’s plans to improve the Galaxy S10 software and user experience for quite some time, by adding some Galaxy Note10 features to the mix, and now the Korean manufacturer has made the announcement.

An update, now available for the Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+ and S10 5G, brings more powerful Galaxy Note10 features to the mix.

Changes include, but are not limited to the:
– Gallery, which can now find your favorite photos by keyword searches);
– Device search can now offer content recommendations from multimedia streaming apps;
– Auto hotspot feature turns the phone into a hotspot for all devices using the same Samsung account, or family account;
– Video editing thanks to the updated Samsung DeX.

There are plenty more, so make sure to check out the source link below, and apply the update as soon as it hits your phones.

Source: Samsung

You May Also Like
Huawei Mate 30 Pro review

Huawei Mate 30 Pro review: the best phone you can’t get, and that’s OK

In our Huawei Mate 30 Pro review we’re trying to answer the question of whether the phone can survive without Google support, and should you buy it?

Companies could soon get licenses to sell to Huawei

Good news for Huawei: In a recent Bloomberg interview, Commerce Secretary W. Ross said he was optimistic about reaching a “Phase One” China deal this month.

The upcoming Moto Razr has been spotted in the wild, with a huge chin

It seems that the new Moto Razr is already being caught in the wild, with a huge chin, and there’s a picture to prove it