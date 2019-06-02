Samsung Galaxy Note10 fast charging hinted at 45W

A report at the beginning of May suggested that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note10 might feature faster-than-25W charging. Now we might get some more details on that, from the same source (Ice universe on Twitter), thanks to a not-so-cryptic tweet. We see Leonardo Da Vinci, a lighting bolt, and the number 101101. We know the codename for the Note10 is Da Vinci, the 101101 number in binary converts to 45 in hex, and the lightning bolt is there to suggest 45W charging. If that’s the case, it will be pretty darn fast.

Ice universe also recently hinted that the Galaxy Note10 will not be the most creative Samsung device this year, but we do know Samsung is going to rearrange the camera setup on the back, going with an offset vertical system. Last, but certainly not least, we’ve recently heard reports of the Note10 not only possibly ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack port, but also its physical buttons. You can read more about that here.