Leak offers Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10 Pro/Plus details

Samsung is expected to unveil two Galaxy Note10 phones this year (four in total if you count the 5G variants as well). The regular Galaxy Note10 is reportedly going to be accompanied by a Galaxy Note10 Pro or Galaxy Note10 Plus, and reports are coming in on their possible features.

We already know that the Note10 will have a taller display, at 19:9 aspect ratio. It has been suggested that it will also feature faster-than-25W charging, and now we’re hearing about changes in the camera department. The display change and the camera change go hand in hand, as a taller display will eliminate bezels, requiring Samsung to drill a hole in the screen for the front-facer, like in the case of the Galaxy S10.

According to Ice universe, Samsung will reportedly “change the front camera position”, so we might see it moved to the left side, or in the middle. It has also been suggested that the punch hole/s will be smaller in diameter than those on the S10.

Subsequently, Samsung will likely change the rear camera positioning as well, with chances of using a vertical setup on the top left part of the device. This is mostly due to space constraints, as the Note10 will have larger batteries which will take up most of the space inside the phone. While on the topic, Ice universe suggests that Samsung will recycle the camera on the S10 entirely and use it on the Note10 without many changes.

There’s also a mention of Samsung employing UFS 3.0 for storage, like we’ve recently seen on the blazing fast OnePlus 7 Pro.