Samsung Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy Note10 color options leaked

With less than a week from the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Unpacked event on August 7, there’s little that we don’t know about the upcoming phones. Yesterday we’ve seen basically the entire spec-sheet get published (later taken down), and, more recently, we’ve heard that even U.S. versions of the phones will come with the Samsung Exynos chip, instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon.

We’re not quite sure what to believe about that pink Galaxy Note10 we’ve seen not long ago, as Evan Blass has tweeted an entire set of press renders for both the Galaxy Note10+ (above) and Galaxy Note10 (below). You can find the full size render here, by the way.

Notice that none of the colors is pink. As a matter of fact, there’s only a black, a white, and a blue/purple/green gradient (or pearl) that appears for both devices, meaning that this is what we will likely see at launch. Samsung, on the other hand, has been known to release other color options and special editions a couple of months after the announcement, so we’re not totally ruling it out, just for the immediate future.