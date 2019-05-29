Leak teases Samsung Galaxy Note10 camera arrangement

The Galaxy Note10 will not be Samsung’s most creative phone this year, claim the report that warn us before we get too excited. We know it will have a tall, 19:9 aspect ratio display, and it will feature faster-than-25W charging for the battery. There are plenty of other rumors too, but this report is specifically addressing the Galaxy Note10 camera, and the arrangement Samsung will likely go with.

Since it will feature 5G, the battery inside the phone will need to be larger. And, since the battery is the largest component inside the phone, Samsung will need to shuffle things around, like the cameras, in order to make room for the battery.

What we’re seeing leaked below is the alleged Galaxy Note10 camera arrangement, and, if you find it familiar, you’re probably right. It resembles the one on the rumored/leaked iPhone 11, with a triangular shape, and some even compare it to the camera on the Mate 20 Pro or P30 Pro.

The render you see at the top has been made with this new leak in mind, and should give you a rough idea over what Samsung might be cooking. Let us know of your thoughts!