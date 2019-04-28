Is this the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ battery?

It’s been rumored that there will be two major (four in total, if you count 4G and 5G variants) Galaxy Note10 models, with two different screen sizes, with the smaller at 6.28-inches and the larger, tentatively called Galaxy Note10 Pro (or Galaxy Note10+), at 6.75-inches. Nothing else is known so far about the larger model, though we can predict the specs of the Note10 line-up by simply looking at the Galaxy S10 and S10 5G.

The image you see below, spotted by GSMArena, is a 4,500mAh unit. We’ve tried squinting our eyes but didn’t manage to see the model number, but GSMArena has it on good authority that has EB-BN975ABU printed on it. If that is really the case, it would make sense for Samsung to use this battery pack inside the SM-N975 phone, which is believed to be the larger Note10, tentatively called Galaxy Note10 Pro (or Galaxy Note 10 Plus).

Additionally, this is most likely the battery pack used inside the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, as it has the same power rating of 4,500mAh. Samsung reusing it for another phone make sense, especially that it’s bigger than last year’s Note9 juice pack.