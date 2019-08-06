Galaxy Note10+ and Note10+ 5G renders leak

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note10 line-up tomorrow, on August 7, and we pretty much know everything about the phones, from the looks to the internals, even the fact that all models, except for Verizon in the U.S. will ship with the Exynos chip.

When it comes to the 5G version of the Note10, there doesn’t seem to be a difference in looks compared to the “standard” model, at least that’s what these two leaked renders suggest. The changes should be on the inside, where Verizon will get the Snapdragon 855 chip with the X50 modem, while the rest of the world will be running on Exynos.

The 5G variant should also come with massive amounts of memory and storage, at 12GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, respectively.