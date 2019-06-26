Retailer leaks Galaxy Note10 Pro 5G, Note10 accessory list

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 should become official on August 7, with Sound on Display technology, and three-stage variable aperture camera, if the reports are accurate. But Samsung has always announced accessories whenever it launched a major phone; that has been the case (pun intended) in the past, and will likely be this time around.

Retailer MobileFun has posted a list of accessories that will be available for the Galaxy Note10, and they refer to both the Galaxy Note10, as well as the Galaxy Note10 Pro 5G. They include LED View Covers, LED Covers, Clear View Covers, Leather Covers, Protective Standing Covers, and Silicone Covers. You can find the entire list at the source link below, complete with retail pricing, ranging from £24.99 (around $31) to £59.99 (circa $76).

All these cases will be available in several color options, including Silver, Pink, Red, Black, White, Grey, Blue and Camel. Hit the source link to see the list.