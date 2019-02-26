Samsung Galaxy Note10 will have 4 rear cameras, report claims

Even though it’s a little bit early for Galaxy Note10 rumors, we need to get used to seeing them more and more often. Samsung usually unveils the latest Note in the third quarter of the year, but it’s never too early for a little bit of gossip. We’ve already heard that the phone could be codenamed Da Vinci, and a recently uncovered patent filing hints that Samsung might be placing a camera inside the S-Pen.

Now, a new report refers to the Galaxy Note10 as the phone with model number SM-N975F. The same report hints that, just like the 5G Galaxy S10, the upcoming Galaxy Note10 (or whatever its name will be), will bear four cameras on the back. In case of the recently announced 5G Galaxy S10, the camera system includes a 12MP dual aperture, a 12MP telephoto, a 16MP wide-angle camera, and a Time of Flight sensor.

Whether this exact same camera setup will be inherited by the Galaxy Note10 is yet unknown. It’s also unknown whether Samsung will employ an Infinity O display, but it would make sense. In the case of the Galaxy S10 line-up, it allows for a better screen-to-body ratio.

As far as the model number is concerned, the report notes that it should end in a “0”, not in a “5”, so chances are that this particular model could be a 5G variant. If that’s the case, Samsung will likely launch a 4G version as well, as the 5G technology will not be that widespread by the time of the Galaxy Note10 launch.