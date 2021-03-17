Samsung brought the stylus support to its most expensive Galaxy S-series smartphone this year. While the Galaxy S21 doesn’t come with an in-built slot for a stylus, the smartphone offers support for S-Pen. Hence, it was being speculated that the Galaxy Note series is dead. On the other hand, several rumors claimed that Samsung is preparing a new Galaxy Note, and it will launch later this year. Now, the rumors and speculations have been put to rest by the Samsung CEO.

At the 52nd regular shareholders meeting in South Korea, Samsung Electronics CEO Ding-Jin Ko said, “There is no new Galaxy Note this year (machine translated).” The company official confirmed that Samsung has no plans of launching a Galaxy Note series smartphone this year. “It is not that we do not release new products. The timing may vary, but next year we are preparing to continue to do so (machine translation),” he added.

Putting rumors to rest, we can now confirm that the Galaxy Note series isn’t dead. However, you shouldn’t expect a new Galaxy Note smartphone this year. It might be because of a “serious imbalance” in the supply and demand for semiconductors. That being said, Samsung might be planning to launch one in 2022.

As of now, the company is tipped to be working on bringing its stylus support to the next generation Galaxy Z Fold device. Samsung could be modifying the S Pen technology so that the stylus can be used with the upcoming foldable device.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 concept-based render suggests that the foldable smartphone will have the rear panel aesthetics of the Galaxy S21 series. Further, it is said to cost the same as its predecessor. It is tipped to be launched in June, which leaves a window open for the Galaxy UnPacked event later in the year. The Fold3 could be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Flip2, which is tipped to come equipped with a 120Hz display surrounded by slimmer bezels.

