How fast can the Galaxy Note 9 be? We find out!

In the past 24 hours, Pocketnow has published two feature videos on the Galaxy Note 9 and how fast it can go. No, Samsung didn’t pay us, but we’re hoping that our follow-up work on this $1,000 beast of an Android phone pays off — after all, you’ve wanted more content, right?

Our first video comes from Brandon Miniman who has some tips and tricks to speed up that Note 9. Some features get turned on, some will need the developer settings to be accessed and other features will need to be turned off entirely for optimal performance. Check it out and see whether it’ll fit your speed.

With Jaime Rivera, we’re putting Qualcomm to the test on its recent claims that the Snapdragon 845 and its Snapdragon X20 modem outperformed Intel’s solutions on the iPhone X by a whopping margin. Funnily enough, the Galaxy Note 9 in the United States has that same exact Snapdragon combo inside. Let’s take it for a spin.

You can stay tuned to Pocketnow for our full video review of the Galaxy Note 9!