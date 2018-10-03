Galaxy Note 9 S Pen remote SDK now available to developers

It takes a ton of third parties to make a village and it takes a village to make something successful. App ecosystems were the rise of iOS and Android and the downfall of Windows Mobile.

Well, you can’t really fault Samsung for perservering. Services have been slow to connect with the Bixby digital assistant, but they have started to come around. And one would hope that with the Galaxy Note 9’s new remote SDK for its S Pen that app publishers would be able to cater to a very devoted if relatively small audience with a killer button feature to give them a leg up.

Well, that SDK is now out in the wild and ready to be implemented. It’s a simple XML with a simple assignment to trigger an action. Take a look at the developer guide for yourself. It’s linked below this story.