#GalaxyNote9 Unpacked: Everything you need to know! – Pocketnow Daily

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we start with retail availability of the just-announced Galaxy Note 9. Fortnite officially makes its debut on Android and will be exclusive to Samsung phones for now. Back on hardware, the long-suffering rumors of a Bixby speaker have now turned into the Galaxy Home, but not everything’s ready to go just yet. We do know more about the Galaxy Watch, though, because all of its details were revealed to us during the Unpacked event. Finally, we ask you about what you think of everything the Galaxy Note 9 is and whether you’d want one in your life. Stay tuned for our full coverage at Pocketnow.com!

About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.