GalaxyNote9 Unpacked: Everything you need to know! – Pocketnow Daily

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we start with retail availability of the just-announced Galaxy Note 9. Fortnite officially makes its debut on Android and will be exclusive to Samsung phones for now. Back on hardware, the long-suffering rumors of a Bixby speaker have now turned into the Galaxy Home, but not everything’s ready to go just yet. We do know more about the Galaxy Watch, though, because all of its details were revealed to us during the Unpacked event. Finally, we ask you about what you think of everything the Galaxy Note 9 is and whether you’d want one in your life. Stay tuned for our full coverage at Pocketnow.com!

