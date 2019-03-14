Android

Galaxy Note 9 now at its lowest price on Amazon

Need a phablet? Have a phablet, but need to get a replacement? You want a pen with that? The latest and greatest such device to fulfill your needs is currently available unlocked at its lowest recorded price since release on Amazon.

Specifically, the 128GB Midnight Black version of the Galaxy Note 9 is being sold as of press time for $719.46 — about $280 off MSRP, about $180 off where it has been selling recently and about $10 off its last recorded low, though that was for an international version. Samsung’s limited warranty is available. Customers can opt to go for the Ocean Blue color at $723.47 or in Lavender Purple for $737.47.

The 512GB versions are selling for $100 off MSRP. You can get access to all the deals at this link. Just keep in mind that they last while supplies also do.

