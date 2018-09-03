Software update could finally let Galaxy Note 9 owners kill Bixby key
If you own one or have tuned into any of our videos or podcasts lately talking about the Galaxy Note 9, you might’ve heard us complain about hitting the Bixby key in its central position. Samsung has been toiling at developing Bixby v. 2, but for many, it just ain’t passing their muster yet — making the common yet accidental presses all that more frustrating.
There are ways to turn off the Bixby key’s functionality on other Galaxy flagships back up to the S8, but not an answer as to why that option has eluded the Note 9.
Max of German site AllAboutSamsung took to Twitter for a rant against the key:
I accidentially triggered it about 5-10 times in a week which was irritating but with my new #Note9 I trigger this Button 20-30 times A DAY! I HATE IT! Bixby Home is just fine because you have to swipe to activate it but Bixby Voice is just awful! [2/3] pic.twitter.com/i2Ay55QJyg
— SamsungMobile.News | Max (@Samsung_News_) September 1, 2018
He wrapped it up with a plea to Samsung Deutschland:
@SamsungMobile | @SamsungDE I really like Samsung but plese let us either remap or deactivate this Button. PLEASE!!! [3/3] pic.twitter.com/tlRi97TQsN
— SamsungMobile.News | Max (@Samsung_News_) September 1, 2018
And Samsung Deutschland did respond, saying that a software update to address the issue was indeed coming.
Hi Max, we are working on it. Deactivation of the Bixby button on lock screen should return until end of September. ^JB
— Samsung Deutschland (@SamsungDE) September 3, 2018
Other users would much rather be able to remap the button to launch their favorite app, but for many, no Bixby is better than any Bixby at all when it comes to that naggy button.
Discuss This Post