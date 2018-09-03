Android

Software update could finally let Galaxy Note 9 owners kill Bixby key

If you own one or have tuned into any of our videos or podcasts lately talking about the Galaxy Note 9, you might’ve heard us complain about hitting the Bixby key in its central position. Samsung has been toiling at developing Bixby v. 2, but for many, it just ain’t passing their muster yet — making the common yet accidental presses all that more frustrating.

There are ways to turn off the Bixby key’s functionality on other Galaxy flagships back up to the S8, but not an answer as to why that option has eluded the Note 9.

Max of German site AllAboutSamsung took to Twitter for a rant against the key:

He wrapped it up with a plea to Samsung Deutschland:

And Samsung Deutschland did respond, saying that a software update to address the issue was indeed coming.

Other users would much rather be able to remap the button to launch their favorite app, but for many, no Bixby is better than any Bixby at all when it comes to that naggy button.

Via
SamMobile
