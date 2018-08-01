Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaked on video, Huawei Mate 20 Pro – Pocketnow Daily

Sell your Samsung Galaxy for the most money at Swappa.com!

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, a new hands-on video of the Galaxy Note 9 shows off its new design. Then we talk about the announcement of the Galaxy Tab S4, which has pretty interesting features with Samsung’s DeX interface. New alleged specs for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro have just emerged and it is looking mighty powerful. The Honor Note 10 was also announced, featuring a crazy huge 5,000 mAh battery, and is available in the Chinese market for just over $400. We end today’s show with Back to School deals on Apple products from B&H Photo.

