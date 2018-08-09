Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Hands-on: The best phone? (Video)

As usual, we’ve probably let on too little of what we actually know about the latest smartphones and in the Galaxy Note 9’s case, it’s certainly the case here.

Our Jaime Rivera attended a pre-brief to learn more about what the Note 9 holds from improved specs to a better stylus to the most stable cameras (well, in a manner of speaking) that we’ve seen in a long time. He’s made a little video for you to look at.

In the meantime, you can catch our concurrent Note 9 coverage here and stay tuned for the review process which we hope to begin immediately. Also stay on track with Pocketnow on Instagram for some bonus content from the Galaxy UNPACKED event — we’re not just here for our health, you know?

