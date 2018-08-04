Android

Galaxy Note 9 leaked by Samsung, Google Pixel 3 XL specs – Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, the Galaxy Note 9 gets its last price and spec check. Then we talk about Apple becoming the first company to ever reach a trillion dollars in market value. We get a new benchmark for the Google Pixel 3 that shows us that the phone will only bring 4GB of RAM but it will have a Snapdragon 845. The Google Camera app will now be available in the Pixelbook and other Chromebooks, which means it could arrive to other operating systems. We end today’s show with Samsung’s announcement for their IFA event.

If you can’t watch the video below, subscribe to our podcast version to keep up with the latest in mobile tech news!


Galaxy Note9 name confirmed by Samsung for its ‘most powerful phone yet’ [UPDATE: video leaked]
Apple hits the $1 trillion mark, becomes first US company to cross it
Pixel 3 XL Snapdragon 845 and 4GB of RAM confirmed by benchmark results
The Pixelbook and other Chromebooks might get the Google Camera app
Samsung IFA 2018 event confirmed, what will the Koreans bring to Berlin?

Read More

Share This Post
Join the discussion...
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.