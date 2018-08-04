Galaxy Note 9 leaked by Samsung, Google Pixel 3 XL specs – Pocketnow Daily

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, the Galaxy Note 9 gets its last price and spec check. Then we talk about Apple becoming the first company to ever reach a trillion dollars in market value. We get a new benchmark for the Google Pixel 3 that shows us that the phone will only bring 4GB of RAM but it will have a Snapdragon 845. The Google Camera app will now be available in the Pixelbook and other Chromebooks, which means it could arrive to other operating systems. We end today’s show with Samsung’s announcement for their IFA event.

