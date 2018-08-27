Galaxy Note 9 will need a new Gear VR headset

With the Galaxy Note 9‘s announcement, there was quite an oversight that a lot of us in tech media have not caught on to: the phone does not clasp into place when inserted into the latest-generation Gear VR headset.

If you’ve been looking at getting a Note 9 with a Gear VR headset, we’re passing on this finding from what some XDA-Developers forum users have been talking about. Specifically, senior member mrnovanova learned from a Samsung service representative in a support chat:

Rep: As of our information the Note 9 is not compatible to Gear VR. mrnovanova: Sure So why did all the fear VR software come preinstalled That doesn’t make any sense Rep: Yes, it is installed but there will be new gear VR released to the note 9 device in soon and as of now the Note 9 is not compatible to the Gear VR.

Samsung hasn’t made it abundantly clear that users can get an adapter to make the Note 9 fit into the latest Gear VR headset free of charge by contacting 1-800-SAMSUNG, but that is an option to take. One person on XDA even took a dremel to their headset to make room for the phone. Another has suggested that 80 grit sandpaper can even work, though we’d be wary of warranty validity at that point.

As for that future headset, we might expect it to be called “Galaxy VR” instead.