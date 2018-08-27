Android

Galaxy Note 9 will need a new Gear VR headset

Contents

With the Galaxy Note 9‘s announcement, there was quite an oversight that a lot of us in tech media have not caught on to: the phone does not clasp into place when inserted into the latest-generation Gear VR headset.

If you’ve been looking at getting a Note 9 with a Gear VR headset, we’re passing on this finding from what some XDA-Developers forum users have been talking about. Specifically, senior member mrnovanova learned from a Samsung service representative in a support chat:

Rep: As of our information the Note 9 is not compatible to Gear VR.

mrnovanova: Sure So why did all the fear VR software come preinstalled That doesn’t make any sense

Rep: Yes, it is installed but there will be new gear VR released to the note 9 device in soon and as of now the Note 9 is not compatible to the Gear VR.

Samsung hasn’t made it abundantly clear that users can get an adapter to make the Note 9 fit into the latest Gear VR headset free of charge by contacting 1-800-SAMSUNG, but that is an option to take. One person on XDA even took a dremel to their headset to make room for the phone. Another has suggested that 80 grit sandpaper can even work, though we’d be wary of warranty validity at that point.

As for that future headset, we might expect it to be called “Galaxy VR” instead.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
XDA-Developers
Source
Samsung
Posted In
Accessories, Android, Phones, Wearables
Tags
adapter, Free, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy VR, Gear VR, headset, News, oops, Samsung, VR
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.