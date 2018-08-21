Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 smokes Galaxy S9, Pixel 2 XL lags | Pocketnow Daily

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, Samsung’s pre-order numbers for the Galaxy Note 9 seem to be a big upgrade from the S9, S9+ and the Note 8. We get word of six variants for the Apple Watch Series 4 on the way. It looks like Huawei is going to release new color options for their P20 line-up this IFA. Then we talk about the Google Pixel 2’s lag issues which could mean exchanges for some customers. We end today’s show with Flash Deals from Sprint on iPhones and Galaxies.


