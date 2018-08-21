Samsung Galaxy Note 9 smokes Galaxy S9, Pixel 2 XL lags | Pocketnow Daily
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, Samsung’s pre-order numbers for the Galaxy Note 9 seem to be a big upgrade from the S9, S9+ and the Note 8. We get word of six variants for the Apple Watch Series 4 on the way. It looks like Huawei is going to release new color options for their P20 line-up this IFA. Then we talk about the Google Pixel 2’s lag issues which could mean exchanges for some customers. We end today’s show with Flash Deals from Sprint on iPhones and Galaxies.
- Galaxy Note9 pre-orders blew the Galaxy S9 away
- We may get up to 6 Apple Watch Series 4 model variations this year
- The Huawei P20 Pro will become even more gorgeous with new colors
- Your lagging Google Pixel 2 XL might be replaced for free
- Sprint introduces Flash Sales and you won’t want to miss out on
