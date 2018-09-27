Galaxy Note 9 getting Cloud Silver and Midnight Black colors October 5

After putting a couple of its more unique hues first, Samsung has told us — proudly, at that — that it will bring two bolder. grayscale colors to its top-rated Galaxy Note 9 from October 5.

Cloud Silver will launch first in the United States direct from Samsung and from Best Buy online in both 128GB and 512GB capacities. The Midnight Black version’s roll-out will be staged: the 128GB version launches on carriers, retailers and Samsung from October 12 while the 512GB version will come out from October 26.

Both colors will come with correspondingly-colored S Pen styluses, though both will produce white strokes.

Samsung is also preparing for an October 11 in Malaysia for the launch of a new Galaxy device.