On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we bring on the launch date and price tag released for the RED Hydrogen One. Then we talk about Apple and the fact that they want to keep on making LCD iPhones because they realized that the iPhone X didn’t sell well due to its price. We get Chinese certifications for the OPPO R17 Pro which is supposedly the phone that will bring 10GB of RAM and possibly a Gorilla Glass 6 display. HTC lost 54% in revenue when compared to last year and is building a new strategy that sadly includes cutting jobs. We end today’s show with BOGO deals for the Galaxy Note 9 in Verizon.



