Galaxy Note 9 named Best Smartphone, iPhone XS Connectivity Solution? | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, Consumer Reports has named the Galaxy Note 9 the best smartphone of 2018, even if there are still phones on the way this year. For those of you having connectivity issues on your iPhone XS or XS Max, there may be a simple solution for you. Instagram’s co-founders have resigned from Facebook under corporate tensions. Some leaks of the Google Pixel 3 XL’s charging ‘Pixel Stand’ affirm wireless charging. We end today’s show with new renders for the LG V40 showing off the design.
- Consumer Reports: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on top of smartphone ratings
- Here’s how to solve your iPhone Xs connectivity problems
- Facebook meddling causes Instagram co-founders to quit
- Leaked Pixel Stand could support fast charging for the Google Pixel 3
- The new LG V40 ThinQ reveals itself with a nice design
