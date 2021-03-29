Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Black Friday Deals Pocketnow

Last week we saw some cray deals over at Samsung.com. We thought that they’d be long gone by now, but we were wrong. You can still get a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $325 if you’re ok with getting a locked device on Verizon or AT&T. If you want an unlocked device, you can get one for $750 or grab the unlocked vanilla variant for $350.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series has returned to its regular savings, as you can get up to $700 off your new device. The entry-level variant can be yours for just $100. Add $200 more and get the Galaxy S21 Plus, or go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra that’s now selling for $500; just remember that you need to trade-in an eligible device to get these awesome discounts. They all come with 128GB of storage space, but remember that only the Galaxy S21 Ultra features S Pen support. And if you’re still looking for a Galaxy S20 FE, you can get yours for $400, with an eligible trade-in as well.

And for those of you looking for a new Android device that won’t break the bank and won’t require you to trade-in your current phone, we have found the OnePlus 8 with 128GB of storage space and 8GB RAM selling for $499 after a $200 discount.

The next option comes as the Nokia 8.3 5G, which’s currently getting a $129 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $570. If you’re looking for a more affordable Nokia phone, you can also consider the Nokia 3.4, which is now available for $149 with $30 savings. And finally, the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is $150 off, which means you can grab one for $450.

You can also find Amazon Echo speakers on sale. The latest Echo is getting a $30 discount, leaving it available for just $80, the Echo Dot can be yours for $35 with $15 savings, and you can also score the previous-gen for $30 with $5 savings. And if you don’t want to share your tunes, you can also get a new pair of Beats Flex for $40 after a $10 discount.

