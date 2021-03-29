Last week we saw some cray deals over at Samsung.com. We thought that they’d be long gone by now, but we were wrong. You can still get a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $325 if you’re ok with getting a locked device on Verizon or AT&T. If you want an unlocked device, you can get one for $750 or grab the unlocked vanilla variant for $350.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series has returned to its regular savings, as you can get up to $700 off your new device. The entry-level variant can be yours for just $100. Add $200 more and get the Galaxy S21 Plus, or go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra that’s now selling for $500; just remember that you need to trade-in an eligible device to get these awesome discounts. They all come with 128GB of storage space, but remember that only the Galaxy S21 Ultra features S Pen support. And if you’re still looking for a Galaxy S20 FE, you can get yours for $400, with an eligible trade-in as well.

And for those of you looking for a new Android device that won’t break the bank and won’t require you to trade-in your current phone, we have found the OnePlus 8 with 128GB of storage space and 8GB RAM selling for $499 after a $200 discount.

The next option comes as the Nokia 8.3 5G, which’s currently getting a $129 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $570. If you’re looking for a more affordable Nokia phone, you can also consider the Nokia 3.4, which is now available for $149 with $30 savings. And finally, the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is $150 off, which means you can grab one for $450.

You can also find Amazon Echo speakers on sale. The latest Echo is getting a $30 discount, leaving it available for just $80, the Echo Dot can be yours for $35 with $15 savings, and you can also score the previous-gen for $30 with $5 savings. And if you don’t want to share your tunes, you can also get a new pair of Beats Flex for $40 after a $10 discount.