Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is likely to be announced at Samsung’s UnPacked event on August 5. Ahead of the launch, rumors and leaks of the devices are coming from all around. The latest one says that Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will feature a dynamic refresh rate switching.

The development comes from known leakster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), who took to Twitter to reveal the information. Moreover, it says that similar to the Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra will not have an option to use 120Hz high refresh rate at QHD+ resolution.

The latest firmware Galaxy Note20 Ultra has added an adaptive 120Hz option. But there is still no QHD+120Hz option. pic.twitter.com/VOf9Y5LoJW — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 15, 2020

However, the company could offer a balance between decent battery life and performance with its dynamic switching feature. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra feature would help users to automatically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on usage and the situation.