Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is still a few months away, but the rumors have already started trickling in. The latest one reveals the battery size of the Galaxy Note 20.

An earlier report by GalaxyClub has claimed that the Galaxy Note 20+ will come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery. Now, according to the information obtained from China’s 3C certification database, the Galaxy Note 20 is tipped to pack a 4,300mAh battery. The battery carries model number EB-BN980ABY, which has a rated capacity of 4,170mAh.

To recall, the Galaxy Note 10 was launched with a 3,500mAh battery, while the elder sibling, the Galaxy Note 10+ packed a 4,300mAh battery. There was a noticeable difference of 800mAh between the two. However, this time around it seems like Samsung will minimize the gap between the two battery sizes.

Via: SamMobile

