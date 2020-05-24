Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series has been in the news lately, appearing in multiple concept renders and also getting some of its camera details leaked. Now, reliable leakster Steve H. (@OnLeaks) has shared renders and a 360-degree video of the Galaxy Note 20+, and given his past track record, these might well be the real deal.

The front remains virtually unchanged from what we saw on the Galaxy Note 10 duo, but the rear panel is where the real difference is. Contrary to concepts that showed the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s camera module slapped on the back, the fresh Galaxy Note 20+ renders show a different take on the camera module. And oh my God, that camera bump is huge.

There are three lenses stacked vertically at the back of Samsung’s upcoming flagship, with the one at the bottom being a periscope camera. We also see a smaller camera lens (likely a 3D ToF camera) positioned below the LED flash and what appears to be a laser autofocus module. The glass-made rear panel is curved, but the screen slopes towards the edges very gently and looks almost flat.

The Galaxy Note 20+ is claimed to pack a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a hole-punch drilled in the center, in line with the Infinity-O design language. Another minor change is that the S Pen slot has been moved from the right edge on the Galaxy Note 10 and aligns with the left edge on the Galaxy Note 20+.

