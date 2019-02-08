Android

Does the Galaxy Note 10 have a “Spy Pen?” | #PNWeekly 344

Our long-term Razer Phone 2 review is finished and while Jaime Rivera has said his peace, the rest of our team hasn’t! The first terabyte phone came out of a Chinese company that isn’t doing so well… plus T-Mobile pricing promises, a camera in your next Note’s S Pen and emoji-fest 2019!

It’s all ahead on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch our YouTube companion video recorded at 2pm Eastern on Feburary 8 or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through AppleGoogleSpotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Hosts

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Brandon Miniman

Jaime Rivera

Executive Producer

Jules Wang

The show

Music provided by Argofox:
Minerva – Bloom
youtu.be/hUVq-aq6aVI

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
carriers, Emoji, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Nut R1, Pocketnow Weekly, Pocketnowweekly, Podcast, Razer, Razer Phone 2, S-Pen, Samsung, Smartisan, Sprint, stylus, T-Mobile, US
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.