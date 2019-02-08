Does the Galaxy Note 10 have a “Spy Pen?” | #PNWeekly 344
Our long-term Razer Phone 2 review is finished and while Jaime Rivera has said his peace, the rest of our team hasn’t! The first terabyte phone came out of a Chinese company that isn’t doing so well… plus T-Mobile pricing promises, a camera in your next Note’s S Pen and emoji-fest 2019!
It’s all ahead on the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch our YouTube companion video recorded at 2pm Eastern on Feburary 8 or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!
Hosts
Guests
Executive Producer
The show
- Razer Phone 2: A check-in after 3 months…
- Terabyte Terror: Samsung, Smartisan and the innovation crunch
- Sprint/T-Mobile: Closer to closing and there are pricing promises…
- S Pen: How would you use a camera in your stylus?
- Emoji: Red drops and fingers coming together…
•
Music provided by Argofox:
Minerva – Bloom
youtu.be/hUVq-aq6aVI
