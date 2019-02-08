Does the Galaxy Note 10 have a “Spy Pen?” | #PNWeekly 344

Our long-term Razer Phone 2 review is finished and while Jaime Rivera has said his peace, the rest of our team hasn’t! The first terabyte phone came out of a Chinese company that isn’t doing so well… plus T-Mobile pricing promises, a camera in your next Note’s S Pen and emoji-fest 2019!

It’s all ahead on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch our YouTube companion video recorded at 2pm Eastern on Feburary 8 or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Hosts

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Brandon Miniman

Jaime Rivera

Executive Producer

Jules Wang

The show

•

Music provided by Argofox:

Minerva – Bloom

youtu.be/hUVq-aq6aVI