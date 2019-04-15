Android

Galaxy Note 10 Pro leaked, All iPhone XIs with triple cameras & more – Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, it looks like we will get a Galaxy Note 10 Pro later this year. According to trusted sources, all three iPhone XIs should bring triple cameras. Foxconn just confirmed they are moving mass production of iPhones to India. We have the launch date and a teaser for the Honor 20. We end today’s show with deals for the Apple Watch Series 4 on Amazon and B&H.

All this and more after the break.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Pro hinted to be the name of the larger model

Honor 20 launch date is May 21, as revealed by math problem

Amazon takes up to $50 off Apple Watch Series 4

About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.