Galaxy Note 10 could kill headphone jack, Google Pixel 3 XL named Best in Display | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung is planning to kill the headphone jack with the Galaxy Note 10 according to Korean reports. The Google Pixel 3 XL has been crowned by DisplayMate for having the best smartphone display. Some new renders of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro have emerged showing off the ‘Twilight’ color variant. The LG V40 has a software update on the way to fix some camera issues, though the public is still left waiting. We end today’s show with the Surface Headphones coming up for pre-orders on November 15th.


,
