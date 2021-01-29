Lately, Samsung has been swift in pushing out Android 11 update to its devices. In fact, it is doing better than companies like OnePlus and Nokia in updating their smartphones to the latest version of Android. Now, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has started receiving the One UI 3.0 update with the Android 11 OS. It is rolling out to users in France already as software version N770FXXU7DUA8. However, it should arrive in more regions soon.

As per SamMobile, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite’s Android 11 update also comes with January 2021 Android security patch. This update is the first major OS upgrade for the smartphone, which was launched in January 2020 with Android 10. The smartphone is said to get three Android OS upgrades. Hence, you should expect Android 12 and Android 13 updates to hit the device in future.

The One UI 3.0 Android 11 update for Galaxy Note 10 Lite brings a new user interface, new camera features, and a redesigned Quick Settings among others. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch 2400 x 1080 display with a centered punch hole for a 32MP camera. It is powered by the 10nm Exynos 9810 processor, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. It comes with 128GB of storage but there is also a MicroSDXC card slot that allows for storage expansion.

The device sports three 12MP cameras on the back. It gets a telephoto camera with OIS and 2x optical zoom as well as an ultra-wide-angle lens alongside the primary sensor. It packs a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast wired charging. To keep the price in the budget, Samsung skipped on features like wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Plus, there is an audio jack, NFC, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.