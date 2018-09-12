Android

Galaxy Note 10 ‘Da Vinci’, Huawei Mate 20 Pro Leaks | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, the Galaxy Note 10 gets a codename “painted” on. We get some pictures of Huawei Mate 20 Pro dummies showing off the incredible screen. Samsung is going to be using Qualcomm’s technology for its in-display fingerprint scanner coming to the Galaxy S10. According to a tipster, those pictures of iPhones we got last week were actual prototypes, not shells. We end today’s show with deals for the Galaxy S9 and S9+.


