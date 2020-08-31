Ahead of official unveiling, the Galaxy M51 is already up for pre-order on Samsung Germany’s website. The handset is scheduled to launch in India soon. The official listing has revealed its major specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core chipset. Samsung hasn’t revealed the name of the SoC, but it is expected to be the Snapdragon 730. The phone is available in lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Plus, there’s room for a microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 512GB.

In the optics department, the Galaxy M51 sports a quad rear camera setup: a 5MP f/2.4 depth camera + a 64MP f/1.8 main camera + a 12MP f/2.2 camera with a 123° field of view + a 5MP f/2.4 macro camera. Further, the phone packs a 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with OneUI Core on top.

The listing says that the device is available for pre-order for a price tag of €360.01 and the estimated shipping date at checkout is September 11.

Source: Samsung Germany