Samsung Galaxy M40 specs, render leak ahead of June 11 launch

Samsung is preparing to add yet another smartphone to its M-series, on June 11, in India, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy M40. The phone is teased to feature a punch-hole display, a triple camera setup on the back, and a Snapdragon 600 series processor at its core.

Asim Warsi, Samsung’s Senior Vice President for smartphones confirmed to 91mobiles that the upcoming Galaxy M40 will have a 32MP main camera. The front-facer will be one of 16MP. The executive also confirmed that the Galaxy M40 will be a flagship-grade device with a price expected to be around Rs 20,000 (approx. $285).

Previous rumors and reports are trying to fill in the blanks, by suggesting a possible Snapdragon 675 processor, Adreno 612 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, underneath the 6.3-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. The render above also suggests a back-mounted fingerprint scanner, next to the triple-camera setup.

The device should become official on June 11 in India, where Samsung has partnered with Amazon to distribute it.