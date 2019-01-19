Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 specs and prices leak

The new Galaxy M series of smartphones from Samsung is going to be officially unveiled at the end of the month. The manufacturer is already building the anticipation with a dedicated microsite which teases some of the key features of the models. The Galaxy M will also be Samsung’s first smartphone with the Infinity V or U display, which is the manufacturer’s own take on the waterdrop/teardrop notch. As a reminder, the new Galaxy M series will unify and replace the Galaxy J, Galaxy On, and Galaxy C families of products.

A recent report cites an unnamed source allegedly close to Samsung to unveil prices: the Samsung Galaxy M10 price in India will begin at Rs 8,990, while the Galaxy M20 will start at Rs 12,990. That’s roughly $125 and $180, respectively.

The Galaxy M10 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch Infinity V display with 720 x 1,520 resolution. The Exynos 7872 SoC will be at its core, helped by 3GB RAM. 32GB of base storage will be available to store pictures taken with the 13MP f/1.9 and 5MP f/2.2 shooters, all being powered by a 3,400mAh battery.

The Galaxy M20, on the other hand, will sport a 6.3-inch Infinity V display with 1,080 x 2,340 resolution. The Exynos 7885 chip and 3GB of RAM will power it, and 32GB and 64GB storage options will be available. Cameras are expected to be identical, but the battery is going to be larger, at 5,000mAh.