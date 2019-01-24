Android

Unreleased Galaxy M10 and M20 acknowledged to get Android Pie in Q3

Samsung has updated its Android Pie upgrade schedule for users of its coveted Samsung Members app and it looks like the company is already acknowledging the existence of the yet-to-be-released Galaxy M phones.

The Galaxy M10 and M20, scheduled for launch on January 28 at Amazon.in, are expected to bring value with an ultra-wide camera, long-lasting battery and big display. But they’re also expected to launch with Android Oreo.

SamMobile tells us that the Galaxy M10 and M20 are labelled to get Android 9 in August of this year. That’s going to be at least 7 months of Oreo for consumers, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary for a Samsung budget phone.

