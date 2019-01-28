Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 go official with Infinity V display

We’ve been talking about the Galaxy M family of products for quite some time. Samsung wants to bring several other products in its portfolio under the Galaxy M umbrella, and now it is all official. Designed “for young millennials”, the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 have been officially announced “with best-in-class infinity-V display and powerful features”. After the Galaxy A8s being introduced as Samsung’s first Infinity O (punch-hole) smartphones, the Galaxy M10 and M20 are the Korean manufacturer’s first Infinity V phones, with a teardrop notch.

The Galaxy M20 features a FHD+ 6.3-inch FHD+ infinity-V display, and it packs a huge 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 7904 octa-core processor and security options include both fingerprint scanning as well as Face Unlock. Both the Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M10 below feature a dual camera setup comprised of a main 13MP F1.9 shooter and a 5MP ultra-wide unit.

There’s a 6.2-inch HD+ infinity-V display on the Galaxy M10 and runs on the Samsung Exynos 7870 octa-core processor. It doesn’t feature a fingerprint scanner but face recognition unlock feature is present. Storage is expandable for the M10, as it is for the Galaxy M20, up to 512GB, and they both feature dual SIM VoLTE.

In terms of software, both versions are powered by Android with Samsung Experience version 9.5 UX on top of it.

You’ll be able to get them in India through Amazon starting February 5, 2019. Color options include Ocean Blue and Charcoal Black. The Galaxy M20 will set you back INR 12,990 (about $183) for the 4GB+64GB variant, and INR 10,990 (roughly $155) for the 3GB+32GB version. The Galaxy M10 costs INR 8,990 (circa $126) for the 3GB+32GB variant, and INR 7,990 (about $113) for the 2GB+16GB.