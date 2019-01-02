FCC certification reveals details about the upcoming Galaxy M10

The Galaxy M series that we’ve been hearing about is going to be a new Samsung smartphone line-up. As a reminder, according to reports, Samsung will bring together several of its smartphone models under the Galaxy M umbrella, so you’re likely going to see less Galaxy J, On and C phones. This new line-up will debut, according to what we know so far, at the end of January. A special event in India will mark its global launch.

Previous reports also suggested that there will be at least three, if not four phones in the line-up. The Galaxy M10 (or M1), the Galaxy M20 (or M2), the Galaxy M30 (or M3), and maybe even a Galaxy M50 (or M5). An Exynos 7885 chip and 4GB of RAM have been hinted as part of the internals of the Galaxy M30 (M3), and now an FCC certification is revealing more details about the Galaxy M10.

Going by the model number SM-M105F/DS, the Galaxy M10 will have a large 6-inch display, according to the certification. It will measure 155.7 x 75.8mm, which both indicate a Galaxy S9 plus-class smartphone in terms of physical size. Reports mention the possibility of an Exynos 7870 chip at its core, coupled with 3GB of RAM, and either 16- or 32GB storage options.

The documents mention a 3,400mAh battery, as well as Android Oreo (yes, Oreo) out of the box with Samsung Experience on top of it (not One UI).