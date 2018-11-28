Galaxy M10 could be leading step in a new budget line

As if Samsung hasn’t run through enough letters of the alphabet to classify its Galaxy smartphones, we learned two weeks ago that three Galaxy M phones were on their way to launch. The twist was that this new series could come as three other series wrap up their legacies.

At least two versions, model numbers SM-M205F and SM-M305F, were revealed with the sole known difference between the two being in storage specs. But now, we’re learning of an SM-M105F with three Geekbench runs recorded.

First spotted by MySmartPrice, the listings all show the device with an octa-core 32-bit processor, the more than year-old Exynos 7870, racking up just above 700 points in single-core trials and above 3,500 on multi-core runs. The device is equipped with 3GB of RAM and Android 8.1 Oreo.

There’s plenty left to wonder on the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30… perhaps others on the way, too?