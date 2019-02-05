Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 available in India

Samsung announced its brand new Galaxy M line-up on January 28. At the announcement, which happened in India, as it’s a line-up targeting that particular market, Samsung said that the phones will be available as of February 5, today, via Amazon.

The Galaxy M20 costs INR 12,990 (about $183) with the 4GB+64GB configuration, and INR 10,990 (roughly $155) for the 3GB+32GB version. The Galaxy M10 sets you back INR 8,990 (circa $126) for the 3GB+32GB variant, and INR 7,990 (about $113) for the 2GB+16GB.

You can find both of them on Amazon India, or on Samsung’s Indian Store page. SamMobile notes that Samsung, similar to what other Chinese OEMs are doing, looks to have opted for a flash sale model on Amazon, with the next sale coming February 7.