This is Samsung’s first Android Go phone, the Galaxy J2 Core

After launching the Galaxy J2 2018 in April, Samsung was rumored to be working on an Android Go phone. Last month we have already seen evidence of this phone, but it was not running stock Android Go. While it is still a stripped-down version of the OS, with lighter apps, it has Samsung’s own skin on top. Said phone, dubbed the Galaxy J2 Core, has now become official.

The Galaxy J2 Core aims to deliver “the essential features smartphone users need at an affordable price”. It will be initially available in Malaysia and India beginning August 24. Other regions will also have it soon, for what is believed to be a price tag of under $100.

An Exynos 7570 processor and 1GB of RAM are responsible for moving Android Go. 8GB of storage is what you will have to get used to, and a resolution of 540 x 960 on a five-inch TFT screen. An eight-megapixel camera is on the back, and a five-megapixel shooter on the front. With these specs, and Android Oreo (Go edition), the 2,600mAh battery should deliver solid performance.