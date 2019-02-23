Samsung Galaxy Home Bixby-powered smart speaker will launch by April

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Home, a Bixby-powered speaker, at its Unpacked event in August last year. It did show the smart speaker off again at its Developer Conference in November last year, but there was no word on a launch date. The Galaxy S10 Unpacked event passed with no details about the speaker, though there were many exciting things on stage: four Galaxy S10 models (one 5G-capable), the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Buds, a smartwatch and two bands.

However, Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh, talking to Cnet after the launch event, confirmed that the Galaxy Home will launch by April. Nothing more specific than that, but it’s still something to hang on to. Once available, it will face fierce competition from Apple, Google, Amazon, and other manufacturers that rely on digital assistants. Bixby will now go against Siri, Alexa, and Google in the smart speaker market as well, adding another warfront to the battle in addition to smartphones.