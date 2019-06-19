Android

Samsung executive: Galaxy Fold is ready to hit the market

While the launch date for the Galaxy Fold is still a mystery, since its canceled launch at the end of April, Samsung is doing its best to keep the phone in the headlines and the buzz alive. Just last week we’ve heard an unnamed Samsung official admit that there has been no progress with the device, but now another high-ranking company executive is trying to turn the conversation into a more positive one.

Most of the display problems have been ironed out, and the Galaxy Fold is ready to hit the market — Samsung Display Vice President Kim Seong-cheol

The Samsung Display VP also believes that “the Galaxy Fold, when released, will receive a lot of attention in the market“, but a launch date has still not yet been announced. Rumors are split between a stand-alone July event to launch the foldable, and reports that the Galaxy Fold might take the sage on August 7 at the Galaxy Note10 Unpacked event. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we hear more.

