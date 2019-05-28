Samsung Galaxy Fold launch to be delayed once again?

Samsung’s CEO DJ Koh said at the beginning of May, when the company announced that it will “soon” inform us of the new Galaxy Fold launch date, that the device will “not be too late”. The company has cancelled the initial push because of issues plaguing the folding mechanism and the screen. The company is hard at work trying to fix the issues, but the delays have determined BestBuy to cancel all Galaxy Fold pre-orders.

Now a new report from Korea, citing unnamed industry sources, claims that Samsung is taking longer than expected to fix the issues, which could lead to further delays. Unnamed telecom officials are still convinced the phone will launch in June, but Samsung said “the improvement process is taking place extremely confidentially, and comments from telecom industry sources can’t be confirmed“.

There’s still no official date from Samsung on the device, but the self-imposed May 31 deadline is fast approaching. Samsung sent out letters to those who preordered the foldable, saying that “if we do not hear from you and we have not shipped by May 31st your order will be cancelled automatically — Samsung”.