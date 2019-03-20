Samsung Galaxy Fold hands-on shows visible display folding crease

The Samsung Galaxy Fold will be available in some regions sometime next month, after its official introduction at the February 20 Galaxy S10 Unpacked event. The event itself revealed little in terms of quality hands-on time with the device, so the one that just popped up on YouTube (embedded below) is our best and closest look at the phone yet.

It deals with unlocking the device, but the interesting bit is that we get the chance to look at the phone in detail from every angle. That’s also when a visible display folding crease is also visible. Samsung claims that you should be good for about 200,000 folds and unfolds, but a Bloomberg report claims a much smaller number:

They’re trying to eliminate a crease that appears on the panel after it’s been folded about 10,000 times, and Samsung is considering offering free screen replacements after releasing the product, one of the people said.

It is unclear whether this phone has been folded that much or not. It is also not known whether we’re looking at a prototype, a test unit, or a retail/final version. In the case of the first two, since its main purpose is for testing, it would be acceptable for a crease to appear. However, nothing is clear at the moment, nor are Samsung’s plans on free replacements or repairs should it happen to you.